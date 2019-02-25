Menu
The joy of jetting off can be marred by excessive airline fees. (Pic: iStock)
OUR SAY: Generation bashing is getting old

Blake Antrobus
by
25th Feb 2019 1:45 PM
MANY people likely crossed out winning squares on their Millennial bashing bingo cards over the weekend.

On Saturday, the general manager of a popular cafe franchise made national headlines as she chastised young workers for having an "inflated view" of themselves and complained about a decline in new graduates approaching her business for unpaid internships.

While there's no doubt many Millennials could do with a reality check, constant criticism of our young people is becoming a sport and acts as a distraction from the job crisis engulfing this next generation.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, youth unemployment in Australia now stands at about 11.5 per cent.

In the Wide Bay, the stats get scarier.

Working a few hours for free is one thing. But too often, trials are abused and never lead to employment.

Generalisations about Millennials being lazy and entitled are getting old - especially when they continuously come from the people who raised their parents.

We've got bigger problems than some kids being full of themselves or not wanting to work for free.

If job generation isn't the focus, many bright and willing Millennials will be left behind.

