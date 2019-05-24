OUR SAY: Getting Deadly at the DEX

OUR publication is about to produce a watershed moment in Clarence Valley history as part of Reconciliation Week.

Next Wednesday's edition (May 29), will be titled The Deadly Examiner, and from front cover to back will be devoted to news and stories about the Yaegl, Bundjalung and Gumbaynggirr people living in our community.

The project has been driven by features editor Lesley Apps, indigenous columnist Janelle Brown and Gurehlgam staff.

This will be the first time such an initiative has been carried out by The Daily Examiner and my team and I are proud to be the ones turning it into a reality.

The feedback received is news of this edition has already touched Elders and community members. I can only imagine such a gesture is something that may have been inconceivable during some of their lifetimes.

As the leading media outlet in the region it is our responsiblity to give all of the community a voice. If we can do something that helps take positive steps towards promoting a more inclusive Clarence Valley, then it's a job worthwhile.

A lot of the groundwork has been done, including some of photographer Adam Hourigan's best work, strong news items from our journalists and most importantly lots of contributed items from the indigenous community to truly reflect their thoughts and culture.

We are looking forward to publishing this edition and hope you enjoy the read next week.