OUR SAY: Give us the real NBN

NBN connection details for homes and businesses are now available from the NBN website.

IT WAS with a renewed sense of excitement that I learned that NBN Co's service availability tracker now had actual time frames for all areas on their online service. Previously, my area, now surrounded by fixed wireless just sat teasingly on "In planning - Fibre".

I entered my address, waited (my internet is a bit slow), and my eagerness turned to disappointment.

January 2019. It seems a long time away, given it was Kevin '07 who promised it way back when.

But then politics got involved, and a long term plan became an expensive longer-term plan, which then became a less expensive, shorter-term less useful plan, to being a just as expensive, longer-term, less useful plan.

All this means now is I have terrible internet at home. Just over 4km from my exchange, a further body blow was delivered when this technology will be "Fibre to the Curb".

What this means is that precious fibre will go tantalisingly close to my house, stop, and then connect to the last-century copper-network, and crawl up into my modem. It's like buying a Ferrari, and towing it behind a Volkswagon beetle.

Sure, the theoretical speeds will be there, but these speeds are the limits of now. What about in 20 years, when advances in fibre technology mean we can get 100 times, even 1000x times the speed of what we can do now. I'd be able to access that speed, if my copper connection didn't limit its throughput.

We don't build bridges for now, we build them for what they could be. If we're waiting this long, and spending this much, I want the real deal.