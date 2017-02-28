25°
News

OUR SAY: Give us the real NBN

Adam Hourigan
| 28th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
NBN connection details for homes and businesses are now available from the NBN website.
NBN connection details for homes and businesses are now available from the NBN website.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS with a renewed sense of excitement that I learned that NBN Co's service availability tracker now had actual time frames for all areas on their online service. Previously, my area, now surrounded by fixed wireless just sat teasingly on "In planning - Fibre".

I entered my address, waited (my internet is a bit slow), and my eagerness turned to disappointment.

January 2019. It seems a long time away, given it was Kevin '07 who promised it way back when.

But then politics got involved, and a long term plan became an expensive longer-term plan, which then became a less expensive, shorter-term less useful plan, to being a just as expensive, longer-term, less useful plan.

All this means now is I have terrible internet at home. Just over 4km from my exchange, a further body blow was delivered when this technology will be "Fibre to the Curb".

What this means is that precious fibre will go tantalisingly close to my house, stop, and then connect to the last-century copper-network, and crawl up into my modem. It's like buying a Ferrari, and towing it behind a Volkswagon beetle.

Sure, the theoretical speeds will be there, but these speeds are the limits of now. What about in 20 years, when advances in fibre technology mean we can get 100 times, even 1000x times the speed of what we can do now. I'd be able to access that speed, if my copper connection didn't limit its throughput.

We don't build bridges for now, we build them for what they could be. If we're waiting this long, and spending this much, I want the real deal.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence development internet connection national broadbank network nbn

Industry exposure puts hair professionals a cut above

Industry exposure puts hair professionals a cut above

CAREERS of Grafton hairdressers Luci Monaghan and Nathan Thompson featured in nationwide magazines.

Rebels locked and loaded for a third straight title

South Grafton Rebels run through final pre-match drills before their clash with Navy Tridents.

South Grafton put Group 2 on notice with dominant charity match win.

Opportunity for growth "fundamental” reason behind purchase

Director Michaell Hall, CEO Graeme Prior and general manager of Hall and Prior Kris Healy with director of nursing Julie Spicer as Grafton Aged Care Home welcomes its new owners.

Company commits to keep existing 120 jobs at aged care facility

TRIBUTES: Vale Aunty Bertha - you will be missed

Bundjalung Elder Aunty Bertha Kapeen will be sadly missed. Published with permission of family.

A heartfelt poem from Aunty Bertha's grand-daughter among tributes

Local Partners

TRIBUTES: Vale Aunty Bertha - you will be missed

A HEARFELT poem from Aunty Bertha's grand-daughter among tributes

'I'm just so grateful that people loved him as much as I do'

The front porch was Dianne Steel and her late son Cameron Britt's favourite place to sit together.

Mum thankful for community's help after her son's tragic death

Clean Up Australia makes a comeback in Iluka

Clean up Australia Day.

Annual event to be held on the Saturday before the markets

10 things to do this weekend

ON TOUR: Kasey Chambers and Bernard Fanning will play in Grafton this weekend as part of their Sooner or Later tour.

Looking for something to do?

Celebrating the Clarence Valley's unique story

Lynn Baker and Penny the detection dog. Penny will be in Grafton during Heritage Near Me Roadshow which arrive in early March. Photo: Jason O'Brien

Week-long celebration of Clarence Valley's heritage

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

PRESIDENT Trump has figured out how the biggest moment of the Oscars went so wrong. Surprise surprise, it’s because of him.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

Blue Heelers' Ditch Davey joins 800 Words cast

Ditch Davey joins the cast of 800 Words as Terry, the younger brother of George, played by Erik Thomson.

George Turner's brother, Terry, arrives to Weld with a 'few demons'

SOLD BY DANIEL KELLY

32 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 4 $435,000

Quite often when you are looking to buy it becomes a case of having to sacrifice something, whether it be the big pergola area, the shed in the back yard or the...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 SALE

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Modern Westlawn Invesment

44 Course Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Located in the family friendly suburb of Westlawn, you will find 44 Course Street. This fully fenced, two storey brick and fibro home is perfect for first home...

Duplex Investment Opportunity

38 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

Duplex 6 2 2 AUCTION

There is no denying that duplex rental properties are in high demand for investors in the current market. 38 Weiley Avenue is now available for those looking to...

One For All Buyers To Consider

4 Casuarina Close, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac 4 Casuarina Close will suit most buyers in today's market. With a short drive of 20 Minutes into Grafton's CBD this property allows...

&quot;Fairweather&quot; c. 1890

168 Fitzroy Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

Settled amongst one of Grafton's most sought heritage precincts, 168 Fitzroy exhibits much more than your standard old-world charm... Period-home aficionados will...

Buy Now Benefit Later

1/54 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Town House 4 2 1 For Sale

Looking for an investment property with good rental income? Well look no further! 1/54 Mary Street Grafton ticks all the boxes. Being close to schools, the...

Delightful Downsizer

73 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $ 269,000

Located in a flood free position, this delightful low set brick and tile home is the perfect opportunity for buyers in the market who are looking to downsize and...

RARE FIND - RIVER VIEWS FROM YOUR FUTURE FRONT VERANDAH

Lot 2/719 Seelands Hall Road, Seelands 2460

Residential Land This stunning five-acre lot offers the potential for Clarence River views just ... $169,000

This stunning five-acre lot offers the potential for Clarence River views just 20 minutes from Grafton. The sense of peace and space out here is truly calming ...

PRICE REDUCTION - FLOOD-FREE and UTILITIES IN PLACE - IT&#39;S TIME TO BUILD!

30 Bimble Avenue, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land Here at the upper end of Bimble Avenue you will find many ... $79,000

Here at the upper end of Bimble Avenue you will find many quality family homes but one thing that you won't find is a solid supply of vacant land available for...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Historic home 'Fairweather' up for action

Fairweather

Historic property owned for last 35 years up for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!