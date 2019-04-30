OUR SAY: Giving thanks for the little things business does

CUSTOMER service is probably one of the hardest things to get right in business, but may well be the most important thing to get right.

Think about how many times you've received a smile from someone serving you when you've had a bad day, or even someone who does one little thing extra to make your experience 100 times better.

It doesn't have to be life-changing. It could be as simple as picking up an extra bag.

Those moments add up in customers' minds, and the next time they need your service, the memory of that experience will be time and effort well spent for repeat business.

Today, we have printed the mammoth list of businesses and people who have gone the extra mile to deliver customer service, resulting in their nomination in the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards - People's Choice Awards.

The cross section of businesses are wide-reaching, from cafes, childcare centres, dance studios and pubs - even one of the DEX staff gets a gong.

Now's the time to vote again, and help your favourite business or employee get across the line. The winner not only receives a great trophy and kudos in front of their business peers, but a reminder that the extra effort they make for their customers was well worth it.

Your vote might only take a few moments, but I'll guarantee you'll make that person's day.