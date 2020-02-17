OUR SAY: Green light needed for Yamba to move on

THE issue of traffic lights in Yamba is back on the council agenda again, and just like when the lights in Grafton, when they appear you’d think that three of the four horsemen of the apocalypse were coming down the home straight.

I’ve seen arguments that say they’re not appropriate for the town, and they’ll destroy the amenity of the town, and it’ll turn tourists away.

Maybe you’ve heard this one before. McDonald’s anyone?

Love them or hate them, the big arches were predicted to be the death knell of Yamba’s idyllic lifestyle. Has it happened? Of course not. In fact, the town is thriving, as it always was going to.

So what’s the real reason? I’ve read that there’ll be traffic queues back to Oyster Channel bridge if people are forced to stop. This of course, is unmitigated rubbish. The proposed solution of a roundabout would of course make this even worse, because, while you can drive through a roundabout to get into Yamba, unless you’re waiting for traffic to turn into Treelands Drive.

Worse still, if there was enough traffic around to be banked up back to Oyster Channel, you’ll be in trouble if you’re trying to get off Treelands Drive. The traffic will be backed up all the way to Crystal Waters!

But lastly, for a community that has quite rightly held its council to strong account over its balancing of the books, the spending of $2m extra to build a roundabout that doesn’t solve the problem is just ludicrous. It’d certainly be easy pickings for any prospective council nominee this year to point the finger at a councillor and say “why did they spend that money?”

Of course, I will be yelled at here for not living in Yamba. I don’t truly understand. That’s fine.

Just take it from the fact that I shop in Yamba, I work half my time in Yamba, and I eat out in Yamba. Just consider me a tourist.

And if I have to stop for a traffic light, I don’t mind at all.