OUR SAY: Helping those helping us

Local coronavirus Impact 3 North. Coronavirus images in Northcote. A woman works on a checkout in a fruit and veg store on high street in Northcote. Friday, April 3, 2020. Picture: David Crosling

YOU’D like to think that the government, or national cabinet, or whoever is leading us into the future is paying close attention to which people are keeping our economy running.

The evidence so far isn’t filling me with any faith.

When Jobkeeper came before our makeshift parliament, amendment after amendment was quashed by the government’s numbers ruling out support for industries considered non-essential especially across the arts.

And while they as a whole are in stasis, when we come out of this, it’s the arts industry that people will most likely turn to as a form of relief, be it entertainment or even just for their own mental health.

I am constantly amazed by people who sneer at arts funding, saying “I don’t go to that gallery”, or “that’s just for people without a real job”, who’ll then plonk themselves in front of the television to watch artists at work.

Same goes for your Jimmy Barnes concert or the hardworking cover band down at the pub. It’s all art, and it will be at the forefront.

The limit of support for this industry, especially in its contract based, gig-to-gig method of booking, is almost non-existent.

Will those artists be able to hang on, ready to serve the hungry public when it all comes back. I hope so.

It doesn’t end there. The people we’re seeing on the front lines of this response, and are put at the most risk are often the lowest paid of all the workers.

Hospital cleaners, supermarket workers, child care workers are all risking community infection at a far greater rate than anyone else. Hospital workers deserve all the money they can get their hands on to be at the coalface of this, but at least (mostly) they have access to appropriate protective equipment, and have the training to use it correctly.

If you’re bagging groceries (into other people’s dirty bags mind you), you’re exposed to every single person that comes and sneezes on your newly installed guard. While the risk is still great here even with our low infection numbers, I would be worried if anyone I knew was working at Coles in western Sydney, or other clustered area.

When this is all said and done, the billionaires asking for government bailouts will still be billionaires, and will still making billions of dollars in profits. All while they sat back and let their workers take the risks for them.

The cleaners, the supermarket workers, and everyone else is in a forward-facing job, will be exactly the same position.

Perhaps our government might legislate some help for them as a way of saying thanks.

We should say thanks too.