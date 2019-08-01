OUR SAY: Highway needs a name to lure to the off ramp

WHAT'S in a name?

It's a pretty important feature of identity - whether it's you, your child, your dog, the town you live, or the new name of a section of highway that's about to be bypassed.

Public feedback on the future name of the section between Glenugie and Tyndale closes on August 16, so time is running out for new ideas of an alluring name that defines the region.

Elsewhere along the coast there's Manning River Drive at Taree, Macleay Valley Way at Kempsey, and Tweed Valley Way, which links Murwillumbah to the motorway north and south in much the same way the 41km stretch from Glenugie to Tyndale will link Grafton.

These straightforward names could be emulated locally with Clarence Valley Way. This name was certainly touted at the initial consultation meetings between RMS and residents who live along the route.

Twelve months ago The Daily Examiner ran a poll asking readers to vote on five renaming options for the bypassed highway. One third preferred Clarence River Way, another third voted to keep Pacific Hwy, while Old Pacific Hwy and an extension of Gwydir Hwy each polled above 10 per cent.

Or should we aim to be more creative? The Hinterland Way, Solitary Islands Way and Giinagay Way are all names designed as marketing tools to pull off the express lane, take it slow and check out what's on offer in the region.