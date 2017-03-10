OUR SAY: Hospital food gets bad rap

I HAVE dined at some of the most highly regarded restaurants in the country, but the meal I recall enjoying the most I ate on the second floor of Maclean Hospital.

It was pasta with a bolognese sauce, and as the first mouthful went down it was the most flavoursome morsel I have ever eaten.

It was also the first thing I'd eaten in more than a week - sick from a case of pneumonia.

So I may be a touch biased, but the point remains.

Hospital food almost needs a set of air quotes, such is the negative connotation it has for many people.

And talking to Maggie Beer today, she says we're a long way to getting rid of that connotation, but I can honestly say I've never had a meal worthy of the title in hospitals around here.

And sure, it's not five-star cuisine, but surely no one is expecting it to be, right? They even bring dessert without asking, so it can't be that bad.

What there is no doubt of, though, is that the people behind the scenes are on the whole just as interested in delivering a good experience as anyone else.

And though food preparation methods have changed, the turnout at Maggie's seminar shows that people from local aged care homes are committed to making their part of a person's care journey, or recovery, one bit easier.

That, and they got to talk to Maggie Beer. And yes, she is EXACTLY as lovely as you think.