OUR SAY: Worthy honour for a local sporting champion

Australian Wallaby Kane Douglas with friends at the Yamba Buccaneers home ground on Saturday, 20th May 2017.

AT THE risk of sounding very un-Australian, football of any code is not really high on my priority list when it comes to weekend interests.

But I am well aware of the hours, months and lifetimes many people spend dedicated to their game of choice, watching, supporting and, in Yamba's Douglas family's case, creating future champions.

Saturday's dedication of the No. 2 rugby field in Yamba to one of its most successful sons in that code was a fitting honour for an exemplary sportsperson both on and off the field.

This is in no small way thanks to his family whose dedication to their children's sporting interests and the games they excel in goes without saying.

Let's face it, while sporting organisations, mentors, public relations experts, coaches and sponsors help support professional sportsmen and women on their various journeys, parents are the people who are ultimately responsible for the installation of character that is required to not only perform at the elite level in sport but handle it with aplomb.

Cr Karen Toms and Mayor Jim Simmons are with Australian Wallaby Kane Douglas at the naming of the Kane Douglas Rugby Field at the Yamba Buccaneers home ground on Saturday, 20th May 2017. Debrah Novak

We've all seen plenty of examples of how wrong professional sportspeople can get it and the consequences of their actions inevitably play out in public arenas much larger than the stadiums in which they showcase their skills.

It's always refreshing to see the flipside of this make it to the news and even better when that story comes out of the Clarence.

Congratulations to Kane and the Douglas family on this well-earned acknowledgement.