OUR SAY: It's all bigger at the Show

NArelle Phelps, Sue Causley, Thalia McPherson, Louise Ferrie Maclean Show pavilion stewards and Leonie Bodycote compare some of the cooking entries coming in before the show starts.

AS A kid, even as a tall one, everything always seemed bigger at the local show.

Sure, Dreamworld was a couple of hours up the road, but the thought of having the Big Whizzer and the Ferris Wheel towering over your hometown showground, flashing lights and all, was something of a wonder.

Into the pavilion, and the amount of art in the schools entries went all the way to the ceiling, as you strained your eyes to see if your precious piece of colouring-in made the grade, and the 50c prizemoney was a bonus for some of the lollies on offer.

Fast forward to this week and walking through the pavilion as it was being set up on Monday, many of the same people I remember from delivering works as a school kid from the Lower Clarence are still there, their commitment to the local show unwavering.

And whether they are looking after the cooking, the cane or the cuckoos, they work for months to make sure the display that contains your children's work, your neighbour's cake, or even your mum's knitting, is sitting pride of place with the best of the area. And I'll bet that whether young or old, there's still a little thrill about seeing one of those prize ribbons next to a piece of work.

So get out and have a look at what's going on in your community.

And if you think you can do it better, I'm sure they'd love to have your entry next year.

