OUR SAY: Is Grafton an inclusive place?

The Jacaranda Festival Committee believe inviting New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the floral festival to showcase inclusiveness is a good idea.

THE article in a Sydney newspaper yesterday regarding this year's upcoming Jacaranda Festival has resurrected the connection between Grafton and the Christchurch massacre, a reminder, as you may expect, that was not well received by some locals.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder came up with a proposal, with the backing of the committee, to invite New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Grafton, along with the Christchurch Mayor and Muslim imam, as part of the festival's commitment to fostering inclusiveness - particularly with other cultures.

The negative spotlight Grafton was thrust under through the evil actions of a former resident was something the committee wanted to work at and, as they say in journalism, without fear or favour.

This move isn't a stretch given organisers are trying to market the festival beyond our own backyard and present it as an international event.

The event already attracts visitors from around the world and it is only going to get bigger as word spreads about the floral spectacle on offer in Grafton every spring.

What we want to ensure is that the image the Jacaranda City portrays to its international visitors is that it is a welcoming, safe place to visit.

Things may have settled down on the infamy front, but given the majority of intolerant responses on social media to the festival's reaching out to New Zealand, settled down to what?