Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police
Queensland Police File
Opinion

OUR SAY: John Grisham fantasy, no fun to live with

5th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCHING movies where the police turn out to be the bad guys and the put-upon Everyman character has to save the day is great fun.

But according to Grafton solicitor Greg Coombes, living those fantasies is no fun at all.

Last week Mr Coombes was one of Grafton's solicitors working to give his clients what the law requires: the best possible representation when they front the local magistrate.

On Tuesday, May 28, he was engaged to represent a member of the local chapter of the Gladiators Motorcycle Club facing a charge brought following a Strike Force Raptor raid.

Police did not find drugs, firearms or other evidence of criminal enterprise, but Mr Coombes says they discovered a couple of dogs, one of which looked under-nourished.

So they brought a charge of cruelty to animals against Mr Coombes's client.

Mr Coombes has made some startling allegations against police from that case.

He jokingly referred to his plight bearing some similarities to a John Grisham novel.

But he wasn't joking when described what it has been like since his experiences last week.

He said just driving around town he is hyper-alert for signs of police following him.

Police said they have yet to receive a formal report on these matters.

This is not police becoming your best friend.

editorial john grisham opinion police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    GEN Z: Rejecting climate for change hard to take

    premium_icon GEN Z: Rejecting climate for change hard to take

    Opinion A movement as big as the March for Climate would surely sway the minds of others, considering that , it's us that are going to be impacted, writes Luci Youman

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    'We have struggled every single day since we lost her'

    'We have struggled every single day since we lost her'

    Crime $1 million reward for information on teen's murder

    Maclean's new supermarket nears completion

    premium_icon Maclean's new supermarket nears completion

    News IGA to bring more people to town, say Business Chamber

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones