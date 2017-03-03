OUR SAY: Keep our festival growing

THERE is always conjecture when talk of allocating money to various festivals around our area, and our Facebook page has been no different this week.

Nothing is ever as good as it used to be, nothing is done right, and if it's losing any money it should be scrapped immediately, according to some.

However I'm noticing the other side of the argument come to the fore lately, and that is the recognition of what our festivals, especially the historic Jacaranda Festival, bring to our community.

Firstly, it gives the area

an identity. The more widespread the publicity around the state attracting nation-wide and international tourists to see our purple flowers, the more recognisable as a city we are.

And given that for many years Grafton was "that place with the bendy bridge", or worse "the place with the double-storey Maccas on the highway" by people I knew, being associated with the natural beauty we have is a far superior option.

And people have a right to be proud of and celebrate our town's exceptional once-a- year beauty, and to not take advantage of it because of shortfalls in funding is short-sighted.

It is our role to promote our town the best we can, and it is the government's role to help us to do so. Let's keep it going for all our sakes.