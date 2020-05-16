OUR SAY: Kids need their face-to-face time at school

Taleah Harrison works in the classroom at her first day back at Gulmarrad Public School. Photo: Adam Hourigan

COULD the coronavirus be the unlikely thing that makes our children appreciate their school?

While that might be a bit over the top, from the looks on the faces of the children I saw back in their classroom today, mine included, they didn’t want to be anywhere else.

Even the one who wanted to be picked up once I’d finished my morning run of jobs, was disappointed when I came at midday to pick him up.

Teachers, whether in the public or private system have done an outstanding job of transitioning quickly to ensuring that our kids haven’t fallen by the wayside.

It’s not a perfect system, and it won’t work for everyone, but in the situation, it’s a hell of a lot better than probably could’ve been designed if it was done by a think tank or an advisory group.

As was explained to me today at the school, not all teachers are comfortable in front of the new technology. Neither am I. I baulked the first time I had to turn on my video for a work meeting, because, well let’s say I don’t get on well with mirrors.

But soon enough, I actually found myself craving the actual visual communication with my work colleagues — being able to read their expression, their mood, and not just blindly talk down a phone or send a thousand emails.

Imagine what that’s like with our kids. Sure they’re probably better at Facetime or Zoom than us all put together, but nothing beats being back with your best mate.

They’ve got a fair bit to catch up on.