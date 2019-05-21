OUR SAY: Let's ditch polling day altogether

IF YOU thought there was some doubt in the mind of Page voters, it seems people had their minds made up early on.

Going through the polling numbers, the pre-poll votes, of which there was almost half the electorate, massively favoured Kevin Hogan across the board.

So the question remains, is there any point to a "campaign”?

Is there any point to election day at all?

It's not like the major parties haven't been campaigning for months anyway for our vote.

So let's just open the floodgates and make election day an open festival.

Sure, we'll open the smaller booths for a day just like we do now, but let's drop the pretence that everyone's out of town or stuck in a foreign country.

Once upon a time, you used to get the third degree about being out of town on election day.

And you can't make the 14-hour round trip to get to a booth? You're having triple bypass surgery? Get out of bed and vote. It's only a few numbers!

Now, it's usually one simple question. Are you unable to vote on polling day? Yes. No follow up. It's redundant anyway.

What's more worrying is the high number of informal votes being cast at pre-poll. Look at our booth counts on page 5 and you'll see that people who aren't out to draw pictures on the ballot paper, are going to pre-poll, and wasting their time.

It's great to make up your own mind and ignore the how-to-votes, but not if your vote doesn't count at all.