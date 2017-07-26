25°
Opinion

OUR SAY: Let's stand up against electricity price rises

Bill North
| 26th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HANDS up who received a letter in the mail from their energy provider this month akin to a punch in the guts. I certainly did, notifying me of usage rate rises of up to four cents per kilowatt hour.

My initial thought was "right, I'm going to shop around, once I get time... right after I've done my tax... when baby's asleep... and the house is clean".

Okay, so I haven't done it yet. I'm not optimistic about my chances, either, with widespread increases in electricity prices of about 19% since July 1 (see page 4).

But I'm part of the problem. While there's plenty of us crying poor and rationing our use of once standard now luxurious commodities such as the humble heater, and plenty more crying "blue murder" at energy companies hiking up their prices at unprecedented and unsustainable rates, not enough of us have bothered to do anything about it.

The fact is, better deals are available to most of us if we shop around. But according to the Australian Energy Regulator's State of the Market report, about 70% of customers do not investigate their options and 50% have not changed their plan in the past five years.

There's simply not enough pressure being forced on the marketplace to stop prices spiralling skyward and no incentive for these retailers to reward loyalty. All it takes is a phone call, a Google search, or check out the Federal Government website to help find a better deal at www.energymadeeasy.gov.au.

Battling to pay the bills (home or business)? Have a practical or innovative solution? Send an email to newsroom@daily examiner.com.au and help us take the fight to energy retailers and combat the rising costs of living.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  editorial electricity bills electricity prices our say power prices

Controversial clergy back in Holy Orders

Controversial clergy back in Holy Orders

Two Anglican clergymen who were defrocked for their role in covering up historic child sex abuse cases have been reinstated into Holy Orders.

Invisible illness a parking problem

TAKE NOTE: Lynne Stoddart is often asked why she parks in disabled spots so she had a sticker made (inset) to explain the reason.

Sticker lets people in on Lynne's reality

Innes shows style in South Korean surf

RIDING HIGH: Kirra Innes hitting the waves in South Korea.

Yamba long boarder helps burgeoning surf scene

Magpies ready to fly under lights

Magpies half Brian Quinlan bursts through a hole in the Mustangs defence line during the NRRRL Round 15.

Lower Clarence ready for catch-up match against Byron Bay

Local Partners

Glenreagh will turn into timber town

Timber Festival taps into towns historic past

RIVER OF DREAMS: Students push for action on riverfront plans

Grafton High students Lily Robertson and Georgia Watts presented to councillors about the Clarence River Masterplan.

Frustrated by lack of action, girls take future plans into own hands

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

CLIPS of a Ninja Warrior contestant who died before the series aired were shown during the final, leaving viewers confused.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

Singer Dr G. Yunupingu dies aged 46

World famous blind Aboriginal singer Dr G. Yunupingu passed away in Darwin yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

“Today we mourn the loss of a great Australian..."

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

Make a sea-change to Corindi Beach

Come inside Woolgoolga Real Estate's Pick of the Week