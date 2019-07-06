OUR SAY: Let's work towards an inclusive Clarence

TEACHING COMPASSION: Grafton's community leaders and community groups have exercised compassion and pushed for inclusivity since the New Zealand massacre in March.

TEACHING COMPASSION: Grafton's community leaders and community groups have exercised compassion and pushed for inclusivity since the New Zealand massacre in March.

WHEN all hell broke loose in New Zealand, and the connection was made to Grafton, there were two distinct schools of thought on how to react.

One was to dismiss the 'coincidence' as bad luck, refuse to accept the link and blame the media for unwanted attention.

The other response was to step on the front foot, show compassion for one another and confront the issue.

There have been several examples of civic, spiritual, media and community leaders proactively helping the healing process. The most recent was the Inclusive Clarence document, compiled by LOETUS, Grafton Chamber of Commerce and Clarence Forum.

"We want Grafton and the Clarence Valley to be known for its country hospitality, welcoming to everyone," chamber vice president Phil Belletty said. "We have come together...to call out extremism, hate speech, racism or bigotry."

Page MP Kevin Hogan was first to endorse, several other leaders followed suit.

I signed on behalf of The Daily Examiner and I strongly endorse the messages it contained.

As the editor of the leading media outlet in the Clarence Valley, I acknowledge that the tight-knit population is vulnerable to damage from widespread media reports and feel a profound sense of responsibility to treat our own coverage of such events with sensitivity and compassion.

I commend the actions of many of Grafton's community leaders since March 15 to promote an inclusive and accepting community.

If our attitudes are the antithesis of what was demonstrated by one man in Christchurch, then we should promote that fact. We should be proud to sing to the rooftops that we do not live in fear of people who are different.

If we are afraid of the sores that may open, then let's keep quiet, bury our heads in the sand and plead ignorant bliss.