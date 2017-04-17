OUR SAY: Long live the age of volunteers

THE old adage of "you never know what you've got until it's gone" is a prophecy I see coming to sobering realisation over the next decade or two when it comes to our tradition of volunteering.

The world is changing and so too are our attitudes when it comes to devoting time "for free" to help out in your community.

With more families having both parents entrenched in the workforce to pay hefty mortgages, maintain lifestyle choices, and for many, just to survive, the culture of volunteering will be hard to keep up with the changing of the guard from Baby Boomers to Gen X, to Gen Y and beyond.

That's not to say younger people don't already volunteer. But let's face it, the most prolific are of a certain vintage.

This should be extremely disconcerting to governments as they rely heavily on volunteers to provide a lot of services that would otherwise have to be funded by them.

The expectation of being paid for everything we do is a newer phenomenon. So combine that with lack of time or unwillingness to spend downtime in a volunteering capacity and the future certainly doesn't look very rosy.

Norma Smith was presented with an award for her 55 years as the dancing steward while at the 113th Maclean Highland Gathering at the Maclean Showground on Saturday, 15th April, 2017. Debrah Novak

Gone will be the days of the Norma Smith's of this world and the various other community stalwarts we often feature in our pages.

While I hardly qualify as a bona fide volunteer (two council committees that meet periodically throughout the year), it's something I hope to improve on once full-time employment is behind me.

Our volunteering culture of the future will perhaps be a case of every little bit helps.