OUR SAY: Men need to make their health a priority

YESTERDAY marked the start of Men's Health Week, and now is as good a time as ever to start a conversation with your mates or the men in your life about their physical and mental health.

Here are some sobering statistics. A boy born in Australia in 2010 has a life expectancy of 78 years while a baby girl born at the same time could expect to live to 82.3 years old.

Men take their own lives at four times the rate of women and are more likely to die from skin cancer, liver disease, lung cancer and blood cancer.

Some of these factors are influenced by lifestyle choices but I think there's a lot of misguided bravado and ignorance when it comes to men's health.

Many men have a relaxed "it'll be right" attitude when it comes to their own physical and mental health, and when it gets to the point that it won't be right it can be too late.

• RELATED: Start a conversation on men's health this week

This week, make if your mission to address any lingering health issues. If you haven't heard from a mate in a while, reach out and have a chat, see how they're doing. Make an effort to reach out and start a conversation, because sometimes that first step is all that's needed for change.

Don't leave it too late to seek help. Fear is not a killer, but leaving something for too long could be.

For more on Men's Health Week visit ourhealthyclarence.org.au.