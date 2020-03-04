Menu
Panic buying of toilet paper and rice due to coronavirus fears. Woolworths Hornsby's toilet tissue racks were ransacked by cautious shoppers preparing for the coronavirus to worsen. Pic: Kaitlyn Hudson-O'Farrell
OUR SAY: No better time to buy

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
AND all of a sudden, those doomsday preppers don't seem so 'wacko' after all.

I do love the show 'Doomsday Preppers'. It's an exciting foray into a world of people just like us, except right now they won't be in Coles panic-buying toilet paper.

Essentially, preppers just aren't that confident in our ability to hold it together in the event of a global catastrophe - in a way that ensures everyone gets a fair go. And who can blame them?

There is already debate about the ethics of 'panic buying'. But I would argue the supermarket fun is just a natural extension of the exciting capitalist ride we are already on. By exercising their rights as consumers they are inadvertently ensuring someone else goes without.

That's not a radical view. Inequality is built into the system and in times of trouble it is just amplified.

The very concept of 'panic buying' itself is misleading. I would hazard a guess most people buying up toilet paper are not panicking, they are merely watching the unfolding crisis and thinking - "what if?"

Was our incredible over-reliance on one country for so many things a bad idea?

What if governments and economists don't actually know how to control the vehicle we've been riding in for so long? Who knows, maybe some just want to make a quick buck selling black market toilet paper.

 

coronavirus opinion panic buying
