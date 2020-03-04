OUR SAY: No better time to buy

Panic buying of toilet paper and rice due to coronavirus fears. Woolworths Hornsby's toilet tissue racks were ransacked by cautious shoppers preparing for the coronavirus to worsen. Pic: Kaitlyn Hudson-O'Farrell

AND all of a sudden, those doomsday preppers don't seem so 'wacko' after all.

I do love the show 'Doomsday Preppers'. It's an exciting foray into a world of people just like us, except right now they won't be in Coles panic-buying toilet paper.

Essentially, preppers just aren't that confident in our ability to hold it together in the event of a global catastrophe - in a way that ensures everyone gets a fair go. And who can blame them?

There is already debate about the ethics of 'panic buying'. But I would argue the supermarket fun is just a natural extension of the exciting capitalist ride we are already on. By exercising their rights as consumers they are inadvertently ensuring someone else goes without.

That's not a radical view. Inequality is built into the system and in times of trouble it is just amplified.

The very concept of 'panic buying' itself is misleading. I would hazard a guess most people buying up toilet paper are not panicking, they are merely watching the unfolding crisis and thinking - "what if?"

Was our incredible over-reliance on one country for so many things a bad idea?

What if governments and economists don't actually know how to control the vehicle we've been riding in for so long? Who knows, maybe some just want to make a quick buck selling black market toilet paper.