OUR SAY: No family deserves this horror

NSW Police have offered a $1 million reward for information into the 1997 murder of Lee Ellen Stace.

FOR the sake of her family, let's pray the reward offered for information into the murder of Lee Ellen Stace leads to some closure - and soon.

No family deserves to lose a child - especially in such horrific circumstances. As a father, it sickens me to imagine how it must feel to have that grief drawn out over 22 years without any definitive answers.

The acts committed in 1997 are despicable, and no one is worthy of being protected from the punishment of such crimes.

Lee Ellen Stace was an innocent victim. Her family are equally innocent victims who now must live every day with the constant struggle of dealing with the loss and the knowledge that no one has been brought to justice.

"We hope the reward will give someone one million reasons to come forward now - we just want that information," Mr Stace told reporters at a NSW Police press conference yesterday.

If NSW Police and the family are right, someone living in our community has withheld vital information that would assist in bringing a murderer to justice.

If this is true, one must question what sort of society we live in, when there are people who would allow a murderer to walk free in the knowledge that innocent victims continue to suffer.

It's sad that money is the most persuasive measure we have to turn a cold heart. But that's the world we live in.

Let's just hope it's enough.