Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance
Ambulance Trevor Veale
Opinion

OUR SAY: Offer keeps station dream alive

Adam Hourigan
by
24th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THESE inflationary times, it's not often that businesses will give up their assets.

Even the dormant ones are worth money, and land especially will only become more valuable.

So it's a generous offer for the Iluka Bowls club to give up land, even though it is by their own admission underutilised, to build the proposed Iluka Ambulance station on.

It shows the depth of commitment shown by the community, residents and business alike to build the outpost station, one which could have flow-on effects.

As a holiday, or retirement location, the addition of near-immediate medical assistance is a big selling point for the town. With anecdotal evidence of an already stretched service in the Clarence Valley taking at least half an hour to get out there, it's easy to see how the case was able to be made for the new station - even if it took a long fight.

Now, as Ambulance Action Group founder Ann McLean said, the battle is to keep the issue front and centre in minds, not only of government, but of the community. Silence can often be deafening in issues like this, and it will not take long for the community to forget how hard the fight was in the first place, and take it for granted.

Whether the bowls club's generous offer is accepted or not, it is again a commitment to all who see that Iluka is deadly serious on this issue, and will not lay down.

iluka ambulance action group iluka bowls club opinion
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    One person hospitalised in Valley house fire

    premium_icon One person hospitalised in Valley house fire

    News COFFS/Clarence Police District attended a fire that saw one person taken to hospital, after attempts to extinguish the fire with a garden hose failed

    Is your dog happy? Take the quiz to find out!

    Is your dog happy? Take the quiz to find out!

    Pets & Animals Guide Dogs Australia has released a Dog Happiness quiz

    • 24th Jul 2019 11:17 AM
    Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    premium_icon Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    Politics The local MP raised the issue during question time at parliament

    • 24th Jul 2019 11:45 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    News WE'VE asked the coaches to come up with the best players from 2019.