OUR SAY: Offer keeps station dream alive

IN THESE inflationary times, it's not often that businesses will give up their assets.

Even the dormant ones are worth money, and land especially will only become more valuable.

So it's a generous offer for the Iluka Bowls club to give up land, even though it is by their own admission underutilised, to build the proposed Iluka Ambulance station on.

It shows the depth of commitment shown by the community, residents and business alike to build the outpost station, one which could have flow-on effects.

As a holiday, or retirement location, the addition of near-immediate medical assistance is a big selling point for the town. With anecdotal evidence of an already stretched service in the Clarence Valley taking at least half an hour to get out there, it's easy to see how the case was able to be made for the new station - even if it took a long fight.

Now, as Ambulance Action Group founder Ann McLean said, the battle is to keep the issue front and centre in minds, not only of government, but of the community. Silence can often be deafening in issues like this, and it will not take long for the community to forget how hard the fight was in the first place, and take it for granted.

Whether the bowls club's generous offer is accepted or not, it is again a commitment to all who see that Iluka is deadly serious on this issue, and will not lay down.