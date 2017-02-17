OUR SAY: Passion for a new start

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at the Surfing the Coldstream Festival. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

MUCH of what goes on in the Valley relies heavily on the work of volunteers, and it's not just the large-scale events that draw from this pool.

Weekend sport, community outings, even your Bunnings sausage sizzle on a Saturday, all come from people putting their hand up for a good cause, or just to help out.

Unfortunately, with some roles there is a price to be paid, especially for doing a good job - that being that you may find yourself in the role until further notice.

Many times I've joked with local volunteers that they of course can't possibly be putting their hand up for another year at the top of the tree, and they grin with a wry smile and say "I guess so. No-one else wants the role.”

So why do it? I was reminded in the week that the reason most people choose to take on a project is that they have a passion for it, and when you're passionate about something, it doesn't seem like work.

And so lie the opportunities arising from the upcoming Live Prawn AGM.

Organiser Phil Nicholas and his team have done a magnificent job in delivering an arts festival to Yamba and the Clarence Valley, but there comes a time for change, and the opportunity is open to create something that builds on the artistic and cultural heritage.

And here's the best part: they're all ears. If you've got a drive and passion to develop an idea from within an established group of keen, like-minded people, you'll never get a better opportunity to do it.

Go along, and be passionate, and you might find that your passion may well become everyone else's next big thing.