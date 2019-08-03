OUR SAY: Punish their sense of entitlement

I DON'T think all job seekers should be subjected to welfare payment penalties. But I do think this aspect of Jobactive has its place in a society rife with a sense of entitlement crippling our nation. It's an inherited mentality we will probably never shake, but we must take steps to discourage it.

There is a disproportionate number of unemployed Australians aged 50 to 65. In an ever-changing work environment, their job options are often limited, the search can be painful, and at times humiliating. Add to that the fact they have generally acquired mortgages and in-built aspects of their lives that cost more or restrict them more than the younger demographic.

But if you are young, healthy, childless and fit to work, why should you take the full amount on offer from hardworking, taxpaying Australians for nothing in return?

In my own experience, I was on the dole for a couple of months when I returned from overseas. I had the fortunate luxury of living with my parents, had enough money to survive plus a beer or two on the weekend, and while fulfilling my job search requirements was able to use the time I'd never had to live out a dream of mine and write and direct a play which won Best Production at the Dubbo Short and Sweet Festival in 2012.

Mine was a perfect example of the type of situation that should be subjected to docked welfare payments. It's just the right type of tap on the bum that reminds you that your country needs you.