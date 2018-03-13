OUR SAY: Racism not so black and white

Good friends: Prime Minister Tony Abbott appointed Warren Mundine as chairman of the newly constructed Indigenous Advisory Council in 2013.

IT WAS with enormous pride that I gave the tick of approval to include a new column from outspoken Bundjalung man Nyunggai Warren Mundine this week.

Mr Mundine, who grew up in South Grafton, is a prominent indigenous leader, former ALP president, author of Warren Mundine in Black and White and host of Mundine Means Business on Sky News.

I was fortunate to know Mr Mundine in another light, as a referee of my junior soccer matches while he was a councillor on Dubbo City Council.

In case you missed it, his first column, Challenging the 'racist' tag, was published in Monday's DEX, conveniently placed on the opposite page (p15) to Australia's most-read columnist Andrew Bolt (p14).

Mr Mundine is not afraid to put forward his considered and educated view on some of the most difficult issues facing Australia today.

For instance, he challenges a "dogma that promotes the welfare state as a legitimate way of life and hides the deep, social dysfunction caused by chronic welfare dependency".

Worth the read I reckon.

While Mr Mundine's column won't be weekly like Bolt's, it will be a regular inclusion.

So if social and indigenous issues as well as business and economic matters are of interest to you, keep an eye out for upcoming Monday editions of The Daily Examiner.