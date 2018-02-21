OUR SAY: Senior school overwhelming but crucial

CHALLENGES AHEAD: Students from McAuley Catholic College debrief after finishing an HSC exam. A lot of big decisions are made during a student's senior years.

THERE are many resolutions and changes a student has to endure during high school and especially in Years 11 and 12.

In the grand scheme of things, we are made to make decisions that can impact our entire lives as 16-18-year-olds.

It hardly seems old enough to make such choices.

As well as thinking forward, students are constantly making in-school decisions, which could include dropping out of school and pursuing something else entirely.

Most find it hard to make that sort of decision until their senior years, which are experienced fairly briefly.

Senior years are made up of one year and three quarters.

In this time frame, the students are expected to have their future planned out and assessed to check if their future suits their potential. If it doesn't, they get told to pursue something different.

There are many events and situations in Year 11 and 12 that could be considered somewhat impactful, such as getting a driver's licence.

The thought of a 16-year-old (at least) being taught how to drive and control a few tonnes of machine can be slightly daunting when you take into consideration that motor vehicle deaths are in the top 20 causes of fatality in Australia.

In 2017, 243 motor vehicle deaths out of 1227 were people between the ages of 17-25, according to the National Road Safety Strategy website.

As a learner driver, these facts resonate with you while you're learning and the feeling of responsibility from behind the wheel is overwhelming.

Much like most other factors of senior high school, the word overwhelming comes to mind quite often.

The thought of sitting the HSC, in which your final result determines your career options for your future, can be unnerving and coming to the realisation that all of these years of schooling was to prepare you for these specific tests.

Although these experiences in a student's senior years can be overwhelming, they are to prepare us for what to expect in life after school.

They force students to test their ability, to be resilient and hunger to learn more, whether this education is through university or Tafe or through life experiences.

At school or not, students are always learning and will always continue to.

Taking the next step into senior years in high school is going to be challenging, but it is taking a step into our future and the choices we make now have the power to determine what we want to achieve.