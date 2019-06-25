Menu
Daily Examiner editor Bill North and GM Kelly Price join with wellwishers on cutting the cake to celebrate the 160th birthday of the Daily Examiner.
OUR SAY: Sing it like you mean it for DEX

Bill North
25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
THANK you one and all who attended The Daily Examiner's 160th celebrations on Friday.

It was a proud moment when those present joined to sing Happy Birthday with such exuberance and gusto. I know you truly meant it.

As a business unit we in particular rely on maintaining a relationship of goodwill and trust with our community. But it was in that instant I realised this newsroom is far greater than the current sum of its parts.

While I may have been the one privileged to be at the front of the room to declare happy birthday, there was an uplifting passion in those chorus lines that revealed strong ties to this masthead forged long before I even existed, let alone became its figurehead, and will be taken to the grave.

Started just one month before Grafton became a municipality, The Daily Examiner is an institution. For 160 years it has found its way on to the breakfast tables of generations of families as the trusted source for unique and exclusive news relevant to our community.

On Thursday night MP David Crisafulli stated about the milestone on Peter Gleeson's The Front Page, "The connection between the community and a local paper is bigger the smaller the town is". That fact really hit home on Friday.

Myself and the current team are proud to carry the baton forward and continue to be the constant companion of the Clarence.

