Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards 2019 winners
OUR SAY: Small business success ripples through community

Bill North
6th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
IT IS important to acknowledge and celebrate those pushing the boundaries and achieving success in their chosen fields.

These are exciting times in the start-up entrepreneurial space. Right here in the Clarence Valley, those prepared to think and operate outside the square, and to embrace new technologies and methodologies, are reaping the rewards.

This was evident in the list of winners at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards at Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday night, and highlighted further by guest speaker and co-founder of co-working hub Blanc Space in Yamba, Hayley Talbot.

The awards fell conveniently in the middle of our Future Clarence Valley campaign,driving conversation about what we must do to achieve our vision for 2050.

Like the awards, we're highlighting homegrown success. But Future Clarence Valley should not be restricted to these pages. The future is all of ours, it affects us all, and we're all accountable.

The question we should ask ourselves is not what are 'they' doing for us, but what are 'we' doing for us.

The benefits of local small businesses are far-reaching in communities like ours, and congratulations to all of the 2019 winners, doing their bit to create a positive future.

