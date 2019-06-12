Menu
CHOICES, CHOICES: There is plenty for sport fans to enjoy throughout winter.
Opinion

OUR SAY: Sport fans spoilt for choice

Bill North
by
12th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
JUST like that, we entered a new era of Australian tennis when Ashleigh Barty was crowned French Open champion.

Just two months after she entered the top 10 for the first time, the 23-year-old is now No.2 in the world.

And how refreshing it was to see Australia's first French Open champion since Margaret Court in 1973 wind back the clock in another sense with her humility and a minimal fuss demeanour.

Barty is the type of role model we want for our kids - hence why we published a special poster in yesterday's edition (it's not too late to pop into our office to pick up a copy).

June is a great time to be alive if you're a sports fan. State of Origin takes centre stage, Super Rugby boils down to the business end, the NBA and NHL finals are decided and in golf the US Open starts tomorrow night.

This year Barty's win has been wedged in a feast of sporting delights enhanced by the ICC Cricket World Cup and FIFA Women's World Cup.

But the real catalyst for my interest this year is the increased accessibility - most of these sporting events are now one touch away on my phone.

With Kayo I can livestream, or catch up on overnight action with no spoilers, via a 20-minute 'Mini' version - I don't miss a thing and at the same time don't endure a dull moment.

For those who are time poor, watching sport can again become a hobby.

