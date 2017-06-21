OUR SAY: State of Origin? I can't watch

Andrew Fifita of the NSW Blues (top) tackles Josh McGuire of the Queensland Maroons during Game one of the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

GO back 11 years, and on the back of three straight victories with Andrew Johns guiding us around the park, and you couldn't drag me away from an Origin do.

Now, well, much like the Qld scorers table, my state pride has been battered due to repetitive strain injury.

Sure we got that series in 2014 to stop the dreaded ten-in-a-row flag being hung from every balcony north of the Tweed, but even then I felt like it was more gamesmanship to keep us hanging in vainglorious hope.

It's been hard work, and even before game 1 I told workmates I wasn't sure I could front up to another game, even with the strongest side on paper in years - the toll of so many promising campaigns laying in dust.

But, as it turned out on that Wednesday three weeks ago MasterChef was having a particularly slow night, and so I switched over just in time to catch the kick-off.

And I didn't move for two hours.

What a game. End to end, non-stop, and in the end, a crushing win for New South Wales.

Again the world was in order. My scheme had worked. Prepare for disappointment and be pleasantly surprised.

It felt good. Not supporting my state actually helped them.

This was my plan all along.

So this time around, on home turf? Ummm, yeah.

I'm not watching. More accurately, I can't look.