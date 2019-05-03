Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The NBN rill soon be rolled out.
The NBN rill soon be rolled out. Tobi Loftus
Opinion

OUR SAY: Still waiting to connect

3rd May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woes of my internet connection and my overwhelming desire to get the NBN are well worn in this column.

When I saw that my NBN would be ready in 2013, just after that year's federal election, it was like a nerd dream come true.

I'd seen what fibre to the premises looked like. Ordinary people who had terribly sketchy ADSL connections suddenly had 100mbit of bandwidth to play with.

This was in a time before Netflix, before your kids watched Youtube 24/7. It was pure, unadulterated speed, and I wanted it.

Then the government changed, and the "cheaper, better" alternative came into play.

It also meant that my build date was "TBA".

Years later, suddenly, after refreshing the page a few thousand times a week, it changed.

"April 2019" it announced.

Yay! The speed shall come, and it's only a little bit of a wait away.

I even pre-ordered and got a specific date.

It was on Anzac Day, but I thought I'll give them some leeway.

I'll be happy if they put their feet up on a public holiday, and turn it on the next day.

It's now a week past, and well, I'm not holding my breath.

Especially as I now see that South Grafton's build date changed from a date with 2019 in it, to 2020.

I really want to believe NBNCo, but at the moment the light at the end of the internet tunnel is the XPT.

 

POSTSCRIPT: I logged onto the website this morning, and my due date is now April 2020. I hear that train' a comin.

nbn opinion
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man pulled from burning house as fire crews arrive

    premium_icon Man pulled from burning house as fire crews arrive

    News A neighbour had pulled the occupant out of the house before emergency service arrived on the scene

    • 3rd May 2019 12:04 PM
    Stunning photo hides serious mission

    premium_icon Stunning photo hides serious mission

    Health Chopper flies man from Grafton to Newcastle in serious condition

    Call for high speed rail between Grafton and Brisbane

    premium_icon Call for high speed rail between Grafton and Brisbane

    Politics Union says high speed rail would grow local economies

    JUST ADD WATER: Nats solution to crisis comes at a cost

    premium_icon JUST ADD WATER: Nats solution to crisis comes at a cost

    Politics There are no plans to dam the Clarence, Hogan says