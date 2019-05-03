OUR SAY: Still waiting to connect

The NBN rill soon be rolled out.

Tobi Loftus

THE woes of my internet connection and my overwhelming desire to get the NBN are well worn in this column.

When I saw that my NBN would be ready in 2013, just after that year's federal election, it was like a nerd dream come true.

I'd seen what fibre to the premises looked like. Ordinary people who had terribly sketchy ADSL connections suddenly had 100mbit of bandwidth to play with.

This was in a time before Netflix, before your kids watched Youtube 24/7. It was pure, unadulterated speed, and I wanted it.

Then the government changed, and the "cheaper, better" alternative came into play.

It also meant that my build date was "TBA".

Years later, suddenly, after refreshing the page a few thousand times a week, it changed.

"April 2019" it announced.

Yay! The speed shall come, and it's only a little bit of a wait away.

I even pre-ordered and got a specific date.

It was on Anzac Day, but I thought I'll give them some leeway.

I'll be happy if they put their feet up on a public holiday, and turn it on the next day.

It's now a week past, and well, I'm not holding my breath.

Especially as I now see that South Grafton's build date changed from a date with 2019 in it, to 2020.

I really want to believe NBNCo, but at the moment the light at the end of the internet tunnel is the XPT.

POSTSCRIPT: I logged onto the website this morning, and my due date is now April 2020. I hear that train' a comin.