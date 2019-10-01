OUR SAY: Sun's out, and so are the toads

THE days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and it won't be long before summer is upon us for another year.

I say the weather is getting warmer as if it hasn't really been warm for most of the year already.

Sure, it's been a bit chilly of a morning at some stages during winter, but it wasn't really cold.

Standing on the border of Bolivia and Chile in the salt flats desert in -8C temperatures and a howling wind that made it feel like -16C, now that is cold! The Clarence Valley winter? You can get through it in a singlet and thongs in comparison.

It's not even summer yet and I've already got my first sunburn. I should have known better than to let my pasty white legs out in full exposure while fishing on the weekend. Now they look like strawberry creams, and to add insult to injury I didn't catch a keeper all day. Even the fishing inspector joked that I should be fined for being useless, and he wasn't far off the mark.

While the warm weather will mean more time at the beach and outdoor fun, it also marks the time the dastardly cane toad looks to expand its territory (and no, I don't mean Queenslanders!).

If you have the time and are willing to take up the good fight against the insidious pest, please look to volunteer your time with the Clarence Valley Conservation-in-Action Landcare Group (details page 3), as they do wonderful work in stopping those pests in their tracks.