OUR SAY: Support, but no claps at bat meeting

The crowd gathers at a meeting in the Maclean High School teachers carpark to discuss options for the bat population.

THERE was a certain irony in the fact that the crowd was in agreeance with much of what was said at today's Maclean High School bat meeting, but they just couldn't clap to show it.

After Ray Cameron opened the meeting with an impassioned story about how a cry for help on Facebook has turned into a groundswell of support, everyone in attendance clapped in support.

And then the bats came to life.

The noise, already part-deafening just from sitting in their roosts came to a crescnedo, and the dark clouds that hovered overhead were joined by the dark sihouettes of the disturbed bats moving from tree to tree.

From then, every speaker was met with polite nods and murmurs, each person carefully respecting the impact their noise could have.

And the point was raised in the meeting, this can't translate to a school situation. Sports games, classes, anything that produces noise disturb the bats, and while there is no direct evidence of it, the idea of putting students directly into contact with bats is one that obviously mobilised the many that turned up today.

At least all present, from parents, teachers and elected officials seem to be on the same page. Now the hard bit comes.

Let's hope a solution can be found from the momentum started yesterday.