OUR SAY: Take the artistic plunge

30th Mar 2017 8:00 AM
Comedian Mandy Nolan will host a workshop and an author's talk during the Plunge Festival
Comedian Mandy Nolan will host a workshop and an author's talk during the Plunge Festival

THE Plunge festival launches this weekend, and if you haven't seen what is on offer over the next month, take a look at our two-page feature in today.

Our area is so rich with artistic and cultural talent that it seems like an obvious thing to promote to the masses, yet more and more the arts are relegated to the backburner, and often spurned for public funding - the stereotype of the artist often unfairly associated with luxury rather than necessity.

Yet art takes on many forms, and the Plunge festival recognises that not all art hangs on a wall. Workshops, demonstrations, and performances are just the tip of the iceberg of a hundred plus strong range of events that will attract people from all over the area and further afield.

And here's the rub. So often we hear that there's not enough to do around the area. Nothing worth watching. Here's the perfect opportunity. Get outside your comfort zone and see a show you wouldn't normally. Get to a workshop, or attend a performance. Grab one of the free guides, and take a pick.

I think the Plunge festival is one of the most successful initiatives I've seen put forward locally in a long time, and the momentum is always building. Get out there and support it, or like everything else, it will go away.

(I may or may not have some photos at the gallery that I recommend as a starting point too.)

Grafton Daily Examiner
