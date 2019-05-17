Menu
A total of 64 people braved the elements to start Grafton Parkrun at 7am during Grafton's first frost of the year on Saturday, 14th July, 2018.
Opinion

OUR SAY: Take your mind off election stress

Kathryn Lewis
by
17th May 2019 2:00 PM
ELECTION day tomorrow. If you haven't voted, that means fronting up to a school or community hall to be hassled by a gauntlet of people in different coloured shirts wasting paper in an attempt to influence what order you write a sequence of numbers on two other pieces of paper.

Does that sound like a daunting prospect that makes you want to roll over and go back to sleep?

Why not start your Saturday morning in a positive frame of mind instead by doing a free 5km parkrun? With your energy levels up, you'll have no trouble building up the courage to vote, just knock it off the to-do list on your way home.

The beauty of parkrun is it doesn't matter how fast or slow, young or old you are, it is a truly inclusive event where athletes training for marathons share the same course as people taking their first steps towards a healthy lifestyle.

You don't have to run sub four-minute kilometre splits like parkrun centurion Henry Sheehan (story p40). Of a total of 76 starters at Grafton on Saturday, 33 finished outside 30 minutes (six-minute splits), while the volunteer tail walker came in just under the hour mark.

Parkrun events are staged at more than 350 venues in Australia including Grafton (Barnier Park, Junction Hill) and Yamba (Ford Park) in the Clarence Valley, which both start at 7am. Visit www.parkrun.com.au to register.

federal election 2019 opinion parkrun
Grafton Daily Examiner

    • 17th May 2019 2:00 PM