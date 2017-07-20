OUR SAY: The eyes and ears of sport in the Clarence Valley

IF EVER there was a name synonymous with The Daily Examiner and sport, it's Max Godbee. The former sports editor of The Daily Examiner for more than 30 years died at Grafton Aged Care Home on Wednesday, aged 86.

When I arrived in Grafton in 2013 to sit in the same well-worn chair, the "Godbee" name was one of the first I heard and it did not take long to learn how widely-regarded he was as the authority on Clarence Valley sport.

One of the initiatives Godbee is most remembered for is The Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Year Awards, which at their peak were an institution and are remembered fondly by many to this day.

A few years after Godbee retired the awards ceased. One of my first tasks as sports editor was to join a committee formed by then-deputy mayor Craig Howe to bring the awards back to life.

Daily Examiner sports editor Bill North launches the inaugural Clarence Valley Sports Awards at South Services Club on 14th November, 2014. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Rebranded Clarence Valley Sports Awards and run by Clarence Valley Sports Council with The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld as major supporters and several other minor sponsors involved, the revitalised awards dinner in its fourth year will be held on November 11 at Yamba Golf and Country Club on November 11.

No doubt Max Godbee's legacy will feature heavily - not least for the presentation of the Max Godbee Award, created in 2014 in his honour for Contribution to Sport in the Clarence Valley. Winners so far include Roma Brotherson (2014), Kerry Godwin (2015) and Terry West (2016).

Daily Examiner sports editor Bill North presents Roma Brotherson with the Max Godbee award Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

To nominate someone who goes above and beyond for sport in the Clarence Valley, email at cvsportsawards@gmail.com. Similarly, the Ernie Muller Award is for Contribution to Sport in the Lower Clarence.

In Saturday's DEX (July 22) we pay tribute to Max Godbee. We'd love your contributions. Please share your memories, anecdotes, condolences and photos on our Facebook page or email newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au