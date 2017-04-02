OUR SAY: The pain to start again

Locals were in town helping to cleanup and get things back to normal along Keen Street after heaving flooding stopped.

THE images coming from our northern neighbours in Lismore and Murwillumbah would weaken even the hardest hearts.

It is hard to look at it even from a distance, because having been in those areas many times, you can't fathom the amount of water that is rushing into shops that you have walked into without a second thought.

As the water recedes, and the business owners in Lismore return to see what has happened to their shops, much of it is being shared on social media, giving an almost instant viewpoint on such devastation.

Lismore residents cleanup: The debris, devastation and damage was incredible in its scale and heartbreaking in its consequences.

In one such video I saw the owners opening the door to a cafe for the first time, and the sound of water as they opened the door, combined with their reaction to the mess that lay inside. It took my breath away. I can't even imagine what it must make them feel.

Yes, businesses are mostly insured, and material objects can be replaced. But no one gets into business to start it from the ground up again. They are nurtured, worked at, and developed into an extension of the owners' own lives. To have it so ruthlessly tossed aside by a force of nature is heartbreaking.

Locals were in town helping to cleanup and get things back to normal along Keen Street after heaving flooding stopped. Marc Stapelberg

I'm sure I speak for all in the Clarence Valley that our hearts go out for all that have been affected to the north. Already there are many collections being made to help out, and I'm sure that any little bit will be appreciated somewhere.

