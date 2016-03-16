OUR SAY: This year, please surprise us over the break

The Pacific Highway is closed near Tyndale as emergency services attend a crash. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

ANYONE who has driven on the Pacific Hwy during school holidays and long weekends knows it can be an absolute nightmare.

Three-hour trips take four hours, caravans clog the roads and some motorists take the "every man to himself" mindset pretty literally.

Some stretches of road, however, create more nightmares than others. One of those is Tyndale.

Type the word "Tyndale" into the search bar on The Daily Examiner website and all that comes up is cars - mangled wrecks, highway patrol vehicles and dashcam footage of close calls.

Headlines include DEATH VALLEY: Tyndale's tragic highway history, Car 'somersaulted' in fatal Pacific Highway crash, and 12-year-old the latest victim on horror highway.

Over the past decade The Daily Examiner has reported countless times on this deadly stretch which many of us travel every day.

Fatal on Pacific Highway: A 19-year-old male was killed in a collision on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale on Tuesday night.

When the speed limit was reduced to 80kmh we rejoiced in the hope it would save lives. Unfortunately the fatalities and serious injuries continued. Many of the worst crashes here happen on holidays.

So as Easter approaches and the highways are flooded with traffic, we will once again be waiting on tenterhooks for that call over the emergency services radio.

This year, please surprise us.

If you're feeling tired, pull over. Pay attention to signs.

Get home to your families.

WATCH BELOW: Couple lucky to be alive after Tyndale smash