OUR SAY: Time to slay the fierce traffic ogres

ONCE upon a time, in a council chambers not so far away, it was determined that there were traffic ogres at four intersections in the county.

The local mob asked the prince of the land to bestow a bounty to slay the traffic ogre, and he gave gold a’plenty to rid the town of the ogre’s scurrilous ways.

The gold was to be used to buy a magical light that would blind the traffic ogre, and render it useless. Of course, the light would mean that some of the local serfs would have to wait until the light shone in their direction to avoid the ogre, but as the lights were common in the kingdom, it was considered a minor inconvenience to subdue the beast.

However, some people didn’t want to see the light. They instead thought covering the ogre in tar would be a better solution, though there wasn’t enough gold in the treasure chest to pay for it.

After much debate, they decided to cover two of the ogres in tar, leaving them lying in wait until more serfs angered them by driving over them.

But what of the other two ogres? Would they be left unchecked, to cause death and destruction as the serfs stream into the county, which had gained quite a reputation through the land?

Of course, this isn’t a tale of a magic roundabout, decided upon by knights of the round table, but the issue remains that this fable is unfinished.

Where’s the happy ending for the other two roundabouts, that previously were deemed bad enough to be fixed by lights or other construction? By ignoring the sensible option of lights, we’re seemingly ignoring that there was a problem somewhere else.

That problem will come back, and we will then spend more money? How much more?

The idea that a traffic light, as has been stated often, will destroy the amenity of a modern, beachside town can best be described in two words.

Pure fantasy.