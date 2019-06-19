OUR SAY: Two sides to rezoning controversy

The Palmers Island Marine Industrial Planning Proposal is on display at Clarence Valley Council until July 12, 2019.

THE Palmers Island Marine Industrial Planning Proposal dispute is the age old battle between residents and the developer.

There are truly two sides to this story - and both feel they have a firm foothold on the moral high ground.

Yamba Welding and Engineering is an important business for the Lower Clarence community, employing 34 people.

Bill Collingburn of Yamba Welding and Engineering launching a boat in the marinaPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Bill Collingburn, who founded the business in the 1974, had a vision to expand his successful enterprise and in 2006 purchased what he considered suitable land at Palmers Island under "the advice of council". The first - and major - hurdle was that this land had to be rezoned in order to proceed with his development plans.

Residents who moved to the area for its peace, quiet and natural beauty firmly believe marine industry is out of place on the rural backdrop of Palmers Island.

Palmers Island residents Kay Cottee, her partner Peter Sutton and a neighbour of the proposed development, Bronnie Lees on the site where Mrs Lees and her husband Graeme have a DA approved to build a house. The eight metre high acoustic barrier will dominate the southern side of their property. Tim Howard

Both sides claim a clean, fair fight based on facts and have declared their intention not to make this personal.

But the spokespeople on either side of the fence cannot control the emotions simmering underneath among other passionate supporters. As we saw on Friday night, people angered by the protests took matters into their own hands, and went too far.

As both Mr Collingburn and residents have reiterated, allow the facts to be presented and the authorities to do their jobs.