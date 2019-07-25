OUR SAY: Ulmarra a key piece in future puzzle

AS ONE of the closest communities to the new Clarence Correctional Centre, it is pleasing Ulmarra has been included among the beneficiaries of the jail's monetary contribution to Clarence Valley Council in exchange for its development.

It is equally pleasing council had the foresight to choose Ulmarra Riverside and Precinct Plan for the remaining $1 million in the fund, after the first $2 million went towards the Grafton Riverside Precinct.

As Cr Karen Toms stated before the council meeting, it's Ulmarra's turn.

While the proximity to the jail does pose potential issues for the village, perhaps more importantly Ulmarra is set to be most affected by the completion of the Pacific Highway bypass.

The soon-to-be-bypassed section of the Pacific Highway which runs through Ulmarra and along the banks of the Clarence River should be promoted as a tourist drive to lure travellers off the motorway and into the Valley.

The historic port town of Ulmarra, with its galleries, boutique shops and a great pub, is the obvious epicentre of such a detour. Improving its amenity and river access will help make it an even more inviting stop-off for visitors.

The village took a blow when it lost its long-time battle to save its pool. But the benefits to both the Ulmarra and wider Clarence Valley community from this upgrade should outweigh the loss of that asset.