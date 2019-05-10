OUR SAY: Wake up and take a break

Driver fatigue can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol.

STARTING work at 4.30am Wednesday, I wasn't probably in the best of places to drive to Brisbane at 7.30am for a full day training seminar.

I was supposed to meet with someone at 9.30am, but now I was an hour late and slightly anxious to get there.

We've all done something similar. In a rush, or after a long day we just pile into the car and go.

You yawn. Turn the music up. Fidget in your chair. It's all right, we'll just push through. I'll get a drink at Woodburn.

Suddenly your eyes are a bit heavy, and where did that car come from in the other direction?

You have a choice? Do you keep going? Or stop.

It's not a choice. If you're tired, don't drive. One tiny microsleep can find you on the other side of the road, and you're dead if there's another car there.

The figures are clear. People are dying on our country roads at an alarming rate, and fatigue is a huge factor. It's not negligent, except if you consciously make the decision to push through.

Especially on our long, drawn out country highways and roads, there is no excuse to drive while tired. You don't only endanger your own life, but those around you as well.

As for my trip, I felt the first blink come into Woodburn. I pulled over, got a drink, and then laid back in my seat and closed my eyes. I woke up nearly an hour and a half later. I was late for what I meant to do, but at least I got there in one piece.

Many aren't so lucky.