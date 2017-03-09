OUR SAY: Way to go for women

IN the interest of presenting both sides of a debate, I decided to run the cartoon presented by one Australia's leading cartoonists (see right).

However, may I present the counter-argument.

It befuddles me why the act of pushing the profile of women forward, for just one day a year, provokes such a response in many people.

It's a tired cliche that a feminist is a man-hater at all costs as shown - the 'sisters' banding together to push down the man.

Even more tired is the comment made in defence "as a father/husband of a woman/daughter”, as if our apparent family association with a woman gives an unique insight into the discrimination still faced by women.

Let me rattle off a few statistics.

The gender pay gap for women on weekly earnings is 16.2%. In ASX 200 companies it's 28.7%. Average graduate salaries for women are 9.4% less than men.

That's just in workforce terms.

Toss in the fact that women are routinely victim-blamed for their "involvement” in assault and rape cases (and still the suggestion is made that something as casual as a choice of clothes may be responsible for a male's actions), and you can't even begin to imagine the handicap a woman faces in the world.

If you think that despite that, it's unfair for men to not be at the forefront for one day, I'd like to hear why. Even with their own day, women are nowhere near equality.

I'd like to think that the goal of International Women's Day is to not need to have one. Sadly, I think we're still a way off.