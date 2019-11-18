OUR SAY: We are all products of our parents

As we all know we are all products of our parents. A married couple had some fun during a commercial break between Happy Days and Bonanza in the 1970s and 9 months later there I was. All 7 pounds of blond cuddles with the amazing ability to scream for days on end.

Growing up we are all products of our surroundings as well as the obvious genetic component inherited from our parents. According to a study carried out this year in the UK women start morphing into their mothers at the age of 33 and men start resembling their fathers at the age of 34. According to the study of over 2000 participants we are all destined to turn into our parents at some stage in our lives and the process needs to be celebrated.

So, the question is, if turning into our parents is our destiny, can we alter the outcome or at least tweak it a little so we can potentially have the odds more in our favour.

For example, thankfully someone in their wisdom invented hair dye. I have been attempting to alter the outcome of grey hair for decades. And thanks to Advanced Hair (yeah yeah) my brother can keep his flowing lock of grey hair past his 40th birthday.

This raises another interesting question as a result of DNA we clearly inherit our parents' physical attributes but what about the personalities, abilities and habits?

Will I be able to reverse angle park, will I complain about every meal I eat, will I be addicted to reality TV and will I need to eat at 7am, 12 noon and 6pm on the dot every day, without exception?

Will I scrub my dentures to within an inch of their life, will I be bad at washing up, will I know how to fix my I pad, and I phone, and will I love to sing, sing and sing all day, day, day?

But here's the thing, even with the grey hair, the wrinkles, male baldness, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, history of joint problems and a hatred of all things cooking I am happy to be morphing into my parents. After all its not like you can ask for an upgrade.