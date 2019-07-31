OUR SAY: We need the social glue to make them stay

IT'S one thing to provide jobs. It's another to provide capacity for social capital.

Infrastructure projects have done a lot to attract young people to the Clarence Valley. But is there enough going on outside of home and work life to entice them to stay?

For the engineers and other professionals lured here for temporary projects, for example, it's easy to use the excuse that there's nothing left for them when the work runs out. But if there was enough going on socially could they become tempted to look harder, or even invest in themselves in order to decide this is where they want to raise their family and to find a way to make it work?

Throughout our #FutureCV campaign we will highlight people who have done exactly that. Clarence Valley Universities manager Melanie Lamb and medical student Kieran Davis, who both featured in "Education'' (DEX 30/07) - the second of our 12-part series - are two examples of people who visited, and then stayed.

The natural amenity of the Clarence Valley is enough to get some people over the line, or at least tempted. But social outlets where like-minded people can meet and build meaningful friendships are the glue to people choosing to stay.

Moving to a new town for work can be a lonely experience. I found that out in 2013.

The theatre groups, local sporting clubs and trivia at Roches went a long way to keeping my resume filed away.