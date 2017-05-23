OUR SAY: We need to overhaul our approach to learning

FIGURES released today by Skilling Australia should offer real hope to many of our local students who are about to embark on the next chapter of their learning career and discovering that university may not be for them.

McCrindle research has shown up to 78% of Vocational Education and Training (VET) graduates are successful in finding work, and on average, VET graduates have a higher starting wage than university graduates.

>> RELATED STORY: How TAFE graduates are out-performing university peers

Here in the Clarence Valley we are fortunate enough to have a number of high quality VET providers which means many of our best and brightest may not need to leave the valley in order to further their learning.

As parents, many of us have been trained to believe that a university education is the only option when it comes to our children being successful learners. But we need to change this way of thinking.

We need to overhaul our approach to learning, acknowledging that one size does not fit all when it comes to education.

For many students, VET courses offer a more a flexible approach to education than traditional learning institutions. And as this latest study shows, it is this user-friendly approach to learning that seems to be paying dividends for VET graduates, with 78% becoming highly skilled and highly employable members of the community.