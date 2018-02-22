OUR SAY: We're here to make change

was at day six of the Grafton jail community picket line. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

"THERE is hope when people band together, community is a wonderful thing. If you want change, you've got to stand up and make change."

These were the powerful words spoken by Grafton resident Trinette Reimer in a Daily Examiner video in 2013, one year on from the protests against the downsizing of the Grafton jail.

These words inspired me to start my commentary from behind the picket lines for our We're For You brand launch in Monday's edition.

While compiling thoughts on where we stand as a regional newspaper these past few days, I've come to appreciate our role as a mouthpiece for the community. We are in a fortunate position to be able to facilitate change for the better.

After the jail cuts we started the Our Time Now campaign to hold the NSW Government accountable for the jobs it promised to return to our Valley.

We've continued to campaign for our community - to reduce the speed limit at Tyndale, have Cowper bus crash volunteers officially recognised, save our gallery and bring Headspace to Grafton.

This year we've kicked off new campaigns to address the Ulmarra blackspot, ban single-use plastic bags and this Friday launch We're For Schools - in which we ask Clarence Valley schools what they desperately need most, help spread the message and create the necessary links to facilitate results.