OUR SAY: What does the Clarence Valley's future hold?

FUTURE CLARENCE VALLEY: The Demographics Group managing director Bernard Salt has crunched the numbers on the Clarence Valley.

FUTURE CLARENCE VALLEY: The Demographics Group managing director Bernard Salt has crunched the numbers on the Clarence Valley. Marc Stapelberg

WE ARE about to embark on a campaign to drive the conversation about what we want the Clarence Valley to look like in 2050, and what needs to be done to achieve this.

Australia's leading demographer and trends forecaster Bernard Salt has compiled an exclusive research report for The Daily Examiner using demographic, economic and social data to create a unique view of the challenges and opportunities ahead for local regions.

We've spent some time discussing the issues presented in the data with Mr Salt to glean further insight and analysis. As a demographic expert, he has the advantage of seeing what sets our region apart, what has worked elsewhere, and what will work here.

Mr Salt's findings will form the basis of Future Clarence Valley which starts on July 29.

Examples of topics that must be addressed in order for this community to build a strong future include retention of our young people, educational opportunity, social capital, innovation, catering for growth in the ageing population, maximising our natural tourism wonders and ways to attract alternative industries to stimulate economic development.

The importance of keeping young people in the Valley cannot be over-emphasised. Just look at this past week, when a large number of those 18 to 40-year-olds come home for the July Carnival. They inject a lively, positive energy.

How do we convince them to stay?

"Seeing young people walking down the main street, holding hands... it electrifies, galvanises and humanises the balance of the community," Mr Salt said.

"What can we do as a community to stop people going? Or attract them back? Can you train locally or do you need to go away?

"These are the questions that needs to be asked in the Clarence Valley. The council, chambers of commerce and business leaders need to be having this conversation."

We will be facilitating this conversation. We will talk directly with these leaders in our community, engage with our readers, and reach out to the general population to collectively pinpoint the solutions worth locking in to ensure the best possible future for the Clarence Valley.