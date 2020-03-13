OUR SAY: What to do before virus hits

DESPITE what the latest Facebook meme might tell you, it's probably when and not if coronavirus hits our area. How widespread it becomes is a matter of debate, but hell, if Tom Hanks can get it, what hope is there for us mere mortals?

Seriously, though, the question remains: what we can do in the lead-up to any possible outbreak in our area?

My suggestion is to get out and support the local businesses that will be hit hard. Eat out, and for goodness sake support the number of local Chinese families who run amazing food places within the area.

If the warnings allow and the events go ahead, make this the year you get out and support the local agricultural shows. They have a hard enough time keeping their long running traditions running, and with fears of large gatherings this may be the straw that breaks their fragile backs.

Be sensible. If possible, don’t come to work sick. While that’s not possible for a lot of people in our increasingly casual-driven economy, it might still be a better alternative than having the whole business shut down.

Wash your hands really well, and don’t cough on anyone if you can help it. Don’t rouse on someone who accidentally might let out a cough either. Not everyone is out there trying to infect you.

And finally, for god sakes, stop buying all the bloody toilet paper.

