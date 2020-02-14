Menu
INCOMING: Storm approaching at Braunstone. Photo: Carol Gorton-Smith
Opinion

OUR SAY: Who’d be a farmer these days?

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Feb 2020 1:49 PM
IT MUST be hard to be a farmer.

Looking at the Clarence Valley glowing in almost fluorescent green it must break farmer’s hearts to think that it took that little time to turn their fields from dust to gold dust.

I’m not suggesting the drought is suddenly over, but I’ve seen more cows feeding in paddocks in the last week than we have in the last two years.

And what did it take? Literally, three days of rain to turn it all around. And now, after one minor river rise we’re looking at a fair dinkum flood.

Of course, many crops will lie on alluvial flood plains, which while rich from the goodness the river water brings, may now suffer damage due to the rapid rise.

Stock will have to be moved to different paddocks to escape the flood waters, many of which may have been damaged due to the recent bushfires.

The fires would have also damaged sheds, equipment, not to mention the physical toll the constant fights and vigils would have taken.

And spare a thought for anyone who destocked just before the record rains, accepting a pittance for their hard work while now prices will reach for the sky as people look to restock in better conditions.

So while the rain is good, and the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, spare a thought for those on the land trying to make a living at the behest of mother nature.

